On the eve of the first Seoul E-Prixin the list of drivers mathematically fighting for the world title was not the name of Lucas Di Grassi. However, on the occasion of the debut of Formula E in South Korea, the Brazilian still managed to be among the major protagonists of the Asian weekend, even writing a significant page in the history of the category. Even before Saturday, the current Venturi driver had formalized his transition to the Mahindra for next season, while keeping alive the major goals of this year, now at its conclusion.

Together with his team-mate Edoardo Mortara, who has bid farewell to his hopes of world championship victory due to a retirement, the Brazilian will try everything in the complex comeback on the Mercedes in constructors rankingalso favored by the 3rd place won in the Seoul E-Prix 1 and by the simultaneous retirement of Nyck De Vries in the race. Thanks to this result, the 38-year-old from Sao Paulo has achieved the 39th podium in his career, but not only.

1009th Championship points for @LucasdiGrassi 🙌👑 The first ever to reach this monumental milestone in the sport. 8 years of race wins, strategic battles and achievements with many more still to come 💯 pic.twitter.com/c8EQUiVUHG – ROKiT Venturi Racing (@VenturiFE) August 13, 2022

The 2016-17 world champion has indeed become the first driver in the history of Formula E a exceed 1000 pointsall within hours of the hundredth race in the category, scheduled for Sunday 14 August and valid for the E-Prix in Seoul 2. A milestone so commented by the Brazilian, who wanted to thank the South Korean public, spectator for the first time live from a Formula E race at home: “It is really a great honor to race here – declared Di Grassi – a great place with great fans. Thank you all. Today we did our best for the team in the constructors’ championship, and for me personally to reach my 39th podium and 1,010 points, so I’m super happy and we will celebrate a lot. It couldn’t have been better, this track and the people of Seoul were great, we couldn’t have had a better day. We fought very hard, giving our all without any mistakes. I thank the team for the car they provided me, together with the fans for coming here ”.