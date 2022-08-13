A team of scholars of theUniversity of Calgary has identified a new and promising methodology for the therapeutic treatment of bacterial skin infections. During the development of a recent research, the first author, the Doctor Rachel Kratofiltogether with the co-senior authors the Doctors Paul Kubes, Ph.D. and Justin Deniset, Ph.D., and their research team have shed light on new knowledge that could lead to advances in the treatment of bacterial infections and wounds.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

Bacterial skin infections: this is what the new therapeutic approach consists of

“While moving our research from bench to patient bed will require many more experiments and involve a model more closely related to human disease, it is exciting to have made a fundamental discovery that could improve skin infections and tissue repair in humans. , especially difficult to – treat cases, ”said Dr. Kratofil.

Traditionally, researchers have thought that it is i neutrophils that the monocytes (white blood cells) were recruited to eliminate bacteria from an infected site on the skin. When these cells work together, they act as the first line of defense for our body’s immune system. However, new research has shown that monocytes alone are able to facilitate faster wound healing.

Monocytes aid the healing process by regulating leptin levels and blood vessel growth during wound repair. They also produce ghrelin, a hormone that helps wounds and skin infections heal more efficiently. There ghrelin it is produced by the stomach when you are hungry and leptin, also a hormone, is produced by the fat cells after eating a meal and feeling full.

This balance between ghrelin and leptin has long been considered critical to metabolism and diet, but until now it was not known for its connection to immune mechanisms and tissue repair. Using intravital microscopy, which allows observation of live cells and is a specialization of the Kubes LabDr. Kratofil was able to visualize the immune response to the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) in an animal model.

S. aureus is a germ that is commonly found on the skin or in the nose of a healthy body. It can be a catalyst for a wide variety of diseases related to skin and tissue infections such as abscesses or boils. In some cases, the bacteria can lead to serious infections such as pneumonia and endocarditis, a life-threatening inflammation of the inner lining of the heart chambers and valves.

After one of the infections of the pelleda S. aureus, our body recalls those useful immune cells: neutrophils and monocytes. Neutrophils kill bacteria, while monocytes help repair tissues. In the absence of monocytes there is an increase in the production of leptin, which leads to the growth of blood vessels in the infection. The result can be delayed healing and scarring. Conversely, monocytes produce ghrelin at the site of infection, which blocks the formation of excessive blood vessel growth driven by leptinleading to tissue repair.

“This research is important because it indicates a paradigm shift that challenges the current thinking that neutrophils and monocytes kill bacteria. Our study elevates the role of monocytes in wound repair, ”explained Dr. Kratofil.

Principal investigator Kubes and his research group believe that this study opens the door to the introduction of metabolic hormones (ghrelin and leptin) into the fields of immunology and microbiology: ‘It will be interesting, for example, to see how ghrelin and leptin respond in other disease models such as sterile lesions or cancerand learn how these processes are altered when a patient has multiple concurrent diseases or conditions such as obesity and diabetes, ”noted Dr. Kubes.

The next step for the team will be to better understand the functions of immune cells such as neutrophils during infection. In particular, they are interested in how neutrophils are eliminated by an infection and whether neutrophils take on different functions besides killing bacteria.

The interdisciplinary work of this research group is the product of 133 independent experiments that were conducted in collaboration with the laboratories of Dr. Keith Sharkey, Ph.D. (Snyder Institute, Hotchkiss Brain Institute (HBI)), Dr. Jeff Biernaskie , Ph.D., (HBI and Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute) and researchers from University Hospital Regensburg, Germany, and Texas A&M University.