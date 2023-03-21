Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid He shared with his followers images of the material aid that he collected with Deyvis Orosco for families in Jicamarca. The married couple decided to join the acts of empathy and solidarity in favor of those who lost everything due to the mudslides in Lima, so they bought groceries to later take everything in a van. It was through Instagram that Jessica Newton’s daughter also asked her followers to continue collaborating with the victims after the lashes of Cyclone Yaku.

Cassandra shows on video the food that will be taken to the affected families

Cassandra Sanchez It surprised at first by showing that they brought help not only to the victims of the mudslides, but also to those who joined the efforts. “Preparing the little lunch boxes for the Jicamarca volunteers”, he specified in his Instagram stories.

As could be seen in the clips, Jessica Newton’s conceited menestras, oil, rice, oats and water were ready, while Deyvis Orosco organized everything in the truck. “Let’s support those who need it”Cassandra added.

Other media figures bring donations to the victims of the huaico

Valeria Piazza and her husband also went in search of the victims of the huaico to deliver basic necessities. “We went to Río Seco, in Cieneguilla, where entire families have lost everything. It’s incredible how they organize themselves, how they worried about people who had just had surgery or who were sick who couldn’t queue for us to go to their homes and who didn’t run out of food. That is the union we always need. Much more help is still needed,” he said.