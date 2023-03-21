Amazon.com said it would cut another 9,000 jobs, adding to the wave of layoffs sweeping the technology sector as an unstable economy forces companies to downsize.

And Amazon will have cut 27,000 jobs in the past few months, or nine percent of its roughly 300,000 workforce, in what represents a radical shift for a company that has always prided itself on its ability to provide jobs.

The latest cuts focus on the highly profitable cloud computing and advertising divisions, which were once seen as untouchable until economic concerns made customers scrutinize their spending.

The layoffs will also affect the video-streaming platform Twitch. Dan Clancy, who was named chief executive of Twitch last week, said the platform would lay off more than 400 employees.

Amazon aims to wrap up the new round of job cuts by April.

Amazon’s decision comes within the endless waves of layoffs in the American technology sector, during which major companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet, the owner of Google, abandoned huge numbers of employees that they had hired individually and in groups.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, also announced last week that it will cut 10,000 jobs this year, kicking off a second round of layoffs in the sector after writing off more than 11,000 in 2022.

In a memo to employees posted online by Amazon, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said the decision stemmed from an ongoing analysis of the priorities and uncertainty around the economy.

“Some may ask why we haven’t announced job cuts with the ones we announced two months ago,” he wrote. “The short answer is that not all teams were finished analyzing in late fall.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the economy now and expected to continue in the near future, we have opted to reduce our costs and the number of our employees,” he added.

Amazon said last month that operating profit may continue to decline in the current quarter, due to the financial impact of consumers and cloud computing customers cutting spending.

The company has scaled back or stopped entire services such as online healthcare offerings to employers in the past few months.