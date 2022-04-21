The editor has returned to pull humor on social networks taking advantage of the controversy of the SEGA compilation.

Yesterday we learned the release date of Sonic Origins, the new compilation of SEGA which brings back five classic adventures of the blue hedgehog for PC and consoles. However, the announcement was clouded by a controversy that arose as a result of the special editions plan that accompanies the title.

Beyond being exclusively digital, the community did not feel good at all that both the reservations and the different content that the title may include were classified under various prices and options, more so in the case of a celebration. Something you have used Return Digitalone of the best-known independent game publishers in the industry, to promote one of their games.

Devolver has taken advantage of the controversy to promote his gameSpecifically, the publisher has used Trek To Yomi, which launches early next month, to score a point making a reference to the SEGA controversy. In a post shared through his official account Twittera table of the samurai game similar to that of Sonic Origins appears, where the contents that come in the different editions are indicated.

The joke is that they are all the same, only for different platforms, and if you reserve it you will receive a 10% discount on all of them. “Our marketing department has created a practical guide to book trek to yomi. Please use it to plan your purchase plan,” says the text that accompanies the image.

The samurai adventure in 19th century Japan is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next May 5th, although it’s likely that it could land on Switch in the future. For its part, Sonic Origins opens on the same platforms mentioned, including Nintendo’s hybrid console, although in this case we will have to wait until June 23 to lay down the glove.

