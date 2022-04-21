Speaking of the development of Uncharted 4Nathan Drake actor, Nolan Northrevealed that the team had to rewrite the game after the departure of Amy Hennig from Naughty Dog.

Speaking on the Couch Soup podcast, North said: “we have been working on Uncharted 4 with Amy Hennig for about seven months. We were involved in the game. She got fired from Naughty Dog and they got rid of everything we did. ”

Explaining what changes were made during this period, North revealed: “[Naughty Dog] he reformulated everything“. The actor then goes on to say:”the original cast had Graham McTavish [che ha interpretato Cutter in Uncharted 3]“Not only that, but North also said Todd Stashwick was supposed to play Nathan Drake’s brother Sam, and Alan Tudyk was to play Rafe.

Fans of the series will know that Stashwick has been replaced by Troy Baker and Tudyk by Warren Kole in the revised version. The final version of Uncharted 4 also added Nadine Ross, played by Laura Bailey, to the change list.

North added: “that’s the business“, before explaining further:”it happens in movies, on television, I was just glad they hadn’t canceled everything. ”

As for Hennig, the writer moved from Naughty Dog to Visceral Games in 2014 with the aforementioned Todd Stashwick to work on the Star Wars Project Ragtag game. More recently, Hennig switched to Skydance Media to start a new division within the company.

Recently, Hennig publicly announced that he is working on a new Star Wars game. It’s still too early to know what this game will look like, however, a press release announcing the new title described it as a “Narrative-based action-adventure game with an original story“.

