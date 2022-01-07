Since last year it was confirmed that a new game of South Park It was already in development, but since then we have not had any kind of details about it. Well, that has changed today because we already know who the developers of this new project will be and you can meet them here.

According to a new job listing, it will be Question whoever is behind this game. This study previously worked on things like The Blackout Club and The Magic Circle, but it seems that now they will focus on this new title. In fact, it has several developers who were involved in South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

“Question is made up of former AAA developers whose past projects include: Thief: Deadly Shadow, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, Dishonored, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and South Park: Fractured But Whole. We have a long history of games with strong core narratives and various custom systems with the goal of creating new, smaller-scale experiences. Our goal, as a video game studio, is to invest in people who grow together as a team and who grow stronger with each project in succession. “

At the time of writing there are no further details about this new game of South Park. However, it appears that the title is being developed with Unreal Engine.

Editor’s note: After how much fun Strick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole were, having a new South Park game really does excite me, especially if it has veteran developers of the franchise. We’ll see how this new project turns out.

Via: ComicBook