Five countries have requested the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold closed consultations in connection with the DPRK launches. It is reported by RIA News citing a source in the UN Security Council.
Albania, Great Britain, Ireland, USA and France submitted a corresponding request.
Earlier, North Korea announced successful tests of a supersonic missile conducted on Wednesday, January 5. The projectile flew 700 kilometers and accurately hit the target. The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, was not present at the tests.
According to the Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Hirokazu Matsuno, a possible missile launch of the DPRK is a threat to the security of the region and a serious problem for the world community.
