A number of friends of the artist, Madiha Hamdi, asked to pray for her speedy recovery after she was infected with the Corona virus, and one of the friends wrote through her account on Facebook, saying: “Your heartfelt prayers for the artist Madiha Hamdi to recover from the Corona virus that she was infected with.”

Her secretary revealed the details of the matter, stressing that the Egyptian artist felt some symptoms, and immediately performed the swab that proved positive.

She is on her way back in order to find out the treatment protocol that the treating doctor will set, and regarding her infection with the new mutant “Omicron”, her secretary confirmed that this matter has not yet been determined and her doctor will reveal it. according to Arabic

She also indicated that they do not yet know whether she will receive treatment at home or will be isolated in the hospital, something that the doctor will determine hours after her arrival in Cairo.

However, she reassured everyone that the artist, who has presented more than 220 artworks throughout her career, feels very mild symptoms, and the matter is not worrisome.