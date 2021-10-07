The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced the destruction of the launch site of the booby-trapped march in Saada that tried to target Abha International Airport.

The coalition also announced the interception of a booby-trapped march that tried to carry out a hostile attack on Abha Airport, noting that 4 airport employees were slightly injured and some windows were shattered.

According to the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel, the navigation movement stopped temporarily at Abha airport, then returned to normal, noting that the movement in the vicinity of the airport is normal.

The coalition had announced the interception of a Houthi booby-trapped march that tried to carry out an attack on Abha airport.