At the stage of live concerts and with the presentations of the former finalists, the participants of the musical reality program La voz senior face and fight every night not to be eliminated by their coaches.

In the edition of this Wednesday, October 6, after announcing the first eliminated of the night, Denys Torres, from the team of the salsa boat Daniela Darcourt, Jorge Luis Bendezú took the stage and debuted with the song “Goodbye yellow brick roadBy Elton John. Nevertheless, despite his efforts to stand out, he failed to impress the jury and became the second eliminated from this gala .

Precisely, Joaquín Galán judged the singer’s performance, who reminded him how important it is to know how to choose a song for a presentation, and even more so when one duels in a competition.

YOU CAN SEE: The senior voice LIVE: meet the four eliminated from the singing reality show

“We have been for a year, only focused on our repertoire (tour for its 40th anniversary). Do you realize how important the repertoire is? One cannot go wrong. You have done a wonderful performance in all these shows, but this was not the song for this moment. ”, Said the Argentine Joaquín Galán.

“This is the lesson that you have to have as an artist to keep going, because you have a dazzling career,” added the artist before telling the participant that he was eliminated.

“ Never stop singing, because you have a wonderful voice ”, Expressed Lucia Galán.

Having said that, Before saying goodbye, the contestant promised the audience that he would not stop singing.