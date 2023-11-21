Destiny 2 x The Witcher: details on the crossover and special discounts for November

Bungie announced through an official press release a collaboration with CD Projekt RED for a crossover with The Witcher in Destiny 2. Season of Wishing will be available from November 28th and players will be able to obtain cosmetic items inspired by the legendary Geralt of Rivia, such as armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, a ship, a Sparrow, an emote and a finishing move.

The November 24Furthermore, high-level offers, the best of the year, will be available on the Bungie Store, with some past Bungie Rewards that will be made available again, although in limited quantities: so you will have to hurry.

Furthermore, for every purchase during this special promotional period, you will receive a gift the free Darkstar emblem. All orders in various countries (including Italy) will have a shipping cost of only 7 dollars. Bungie Store specials will end at 5:59am ET on December 2nd. The new Wishing Well emblem, however, will be available with purchases made starting November 24th for the duration of the Season of Wishing.