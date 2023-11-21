‘At the bottom there is room’ never stops spending its tense moments in Las Nuevas Lomas. Diego Montalbán was the same again after receiving Francesca’s rejection in front of everyone in the series. America TV. It could well be seen in chapter 351 that Cristobal He arrived at his father’s house accompanied by his grandmother Antonia, who left them alone. At that moment, the chef kept his son because he was already saying goodbye.

Diego Montalbán asked Cristóbal how life was going, to which his son told him that he would do a job for Chozas magazine; However, that was not what his father was referring to but rather July. The chef told him if he had already passed his caviar stage and forgot about the nurse, that despite having saved his life, she does not have her blessing to belong to her family. Given that, he reminded his father that he looks like a caviar after walking naked down the street.

