The players of destiny 2 they discovered a exploit related toEliksni Quarter event of the shooter that allows players to generate infinite map fragments, which can be donated to complete the event itself. This exploit could explain why the event, which requires 400 million treasures, has already exceeded its goal within one day of launch.

Already about 12 hours after the launch of the event Destiny 2 Eliksni Quarter, the players were well on their way to completing it: the total time would be about a week. Then, overnight, donations surpassed 400 million to complete the event. As mentioned, it is highly probable that everything is caused by the exploit.

It should be noted that players could not deliver map fragments as a reward until the entire community has reached the first collective milestone of 40 million Captain’s Coins. However, once this figure was reached, players became aware of an exploit that allowed them to quickly generate map fragments and of course they didn’t miss the opportunity.

For activate the exploit, players must own the Under One Banner power-up and must also have unlocked the Rumored Treasure Map from the game’s seasonal content. Players must then select a treasure map and visit the donate area to donate when in their possession. By switching between maps and the Rumored Treasure Map, players can donate up to eight map fragments at a time.

However, if Bungie were to enforce a patch to the exploit, may also reset players’ personal rewards to the number they would have had if they hadn’t used the exploit. However, it is not clear how much this trick has helped and we do not know if Bungie can recover this type of information.