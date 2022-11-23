Quito, Ecuador.- The relationship between the peasant and indigenous movement of Ecuador and the government became tense again after the authorities backed down on their offer to forgive debts with public banks for up to 10,000 dollars, one of the commitments they had made. ended a long strike in June.

The Minister of Government, Francisco Jiménezacknowledged on Wednesday that after meeting with technical entities such as the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ecuador (BanEcuador), a public financial institution that grants microcredits and productive loans to rural sectors, it was determined that the measure would compromise “the viability of the banking institution.”

In statements to the Ecuavisa channel, the official clarified that “there is forgiveness, only that the ceiling is up to 3 thousand dollars”, which represents about 58 million dollars. Jiménez emphasized that the option to forgive debts up to 10,000 dollars “is not an obligation, it is a faculty.”

The general manager of banecuadorFernando Chang, stated in statements to the Gamavisión channel that instead of forgiveness, he plans to apply “debt restructuring” for a 10-year term with a high-level rating, which will allow producers “to once again be subject to credit” and reactivate economically.

Franklin Columba, president of one of the unions that make up the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations (FENOCIN)assured that it is “irresponsible” on the part of the government that “at the negotiating tables the issue of budgets and the possibility of accepting or not accepting this agreement have not been discussed” and a document accepting the remission has been signed.

“It totally leaves everything they committed to up in the air,” said Columba, calling the bases of the peasant movement a “joke” by the national government.

The leader added that they will demand a direct dialogue with the president William Lassoso that “he tells us why he desists from accepting forgiveness when they do it to big businessmen and the rich for thousands and millions of dollars, leaving the peasants marginalized.”

Some 55 organizations representing some 300,000 affiliates make up FENOCIN, of which 100,000 would benefit from debt forgiveness of up to $10,000, Columba said.