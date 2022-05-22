North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, as it appears to lack testing supplies, but the epidemic wave announced on May 12 raises concerns about a lack of vaccines, lack of adequate medical infrastructure, and a potential food crisis in the country where it is located. It has a population of 25 million.

Pyongyang rejects most foreign aid, keeps its borders closed, and does not allow any independent confirmation of official statements.

In the absence of health capabilities that helped countries around the world to overcome the waves of the epidemic, such as vaccines, equipped hospitals, intensive care rooms, artificial respirators, and medicines, North Korea relies heavily on quarantine, which has not been fully implemented, and on home treatments. Which may hardly be useful in treating mild colds, to counter the virus.

A report by the American “ABC News” network stated that the country’s epidemiological response is largely focused on isolating the sick, noting that the aides of North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, imposed quarantine on hundreds of thousands of Corona patients, suspected of being infected.

North Korea uses state media (newspapers, television and radio) to provide advice on how to deal with the virus to citizens, most of whom have no access to the Internet or foreign news..

And state media said that one million public employees have been mobilized to identify those suspected of being infected with Corona. Kim also ordered the deployment of military medics to support drug delivery to pharmacies. It is noteworthy that the North Korean leader admitted the “slow delivery of medicines”, expressing his regret during a recent night visit to a pharmacy.

State television broadcast advertisements showing animated characters advising people to see doctors if they were having trouble breathing, spitting blood or fainting..

They also explain the medications patients can take, including home remedies such as tea with honey.

The country’s main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, advised people with mild symptoms to brew 4 to 5 grams of willow or honeysuckle leaves in hot water and drink it 3 times a day..

It is reported that since May 12, North Korea has banned travel between regions, but it has not attempted to impose stricter lockdowns.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern this week about the consequences of quarantine measures in North Korea, saying that isolation and travel restrictions would have dire consequences for people already struggling to meet their basic needs, including getting what they needed. enough food.

“Children, nursing mothers, the elderly, the homeless and those living in more isolated rural and border areas are most at risk,” the UN office said in a statement.“.

For its part, North Korea announced, on Sunday, through its official media, that the daily “fever” cases fell below 200,000 cases for the first time in nearly 10 days, indicating a “positive trend” after measures were taken to control the first outbreak. Recognized in the country with COVID-19.