Bridge over the Strait, the center-right returns to the charge

The Bridge over the Strait, once again. “In view of the elections in Sicily, the force forces present a bill for the construction of the work, even at the cost of derogating from the contract code “, writes the Fatto Quotidiano. “In the period of the concrete construction of the bridge, a great engineering challenge and Italian knowledge at the highest levels would be activated, creating an infrastructure that would become the largest and most important in Italy and among the most important in Europe”, reads the text deposited in Palazzo Madama which is quoted by Il Fatto Quotidiano. “The Bridge over the Strait therefore represents a fundamental infrastructure for the future of Italy, to unite the Mediterranean to Europe“, Reads the text deposited at Palazzo Madama by Gelsomina Vono (former 5-star who passed into the Renzian ranks and then welcomed with open arms by Forza Italia), but also by the parent company Anna Maria Bernini, the head of alliances and local candidacies Maurizio Gasparri and many other”.

“It would suffice to say we disagree with this or the other initiative to be able to stimulate lively confrontation instead the national government seems to be indifferent. In recent years, the government has said the worst things in the best way. And I refer to the pivotal problem in the South: the bridge between Calabria and Sicily “. This was stated by the president of the Sicilian Region Nello Musumeci, speaking remotely at the meeting of the Southern Front organized in the Margana room in Rome.” Compared to the statements by Minister Giovannini, it seems to me that this idea, which has remained table for over 100 years, it is an idea that is not tied to contingency. There is the will in Italy not to allow the South, Sicily in the South in general to take a step forward “, he continues.

“The lobbies have no interest in making the southern Mediterranean regions the protagonists of development. It is not known whether the government believes that the best solution is to leave the South out of any growth project, unbalancing the Italian system between the South Pole or the North Pole, or instead has the will to restore protagonism to the South, but there are resistances that lead the government to wait and say ‘now let’s see’ “.

Read also:

Berlusconi returns to the field and announces the birth of the Freedom Clubs

Politics and banks: Renzi defends Boschi on Etruria and points the finger at Visco

Dividends, Generali-Eni-Intesa among the highest to come: all the figures

Biden in Asia. Anti-China alliance with Korea and Japan but Kim heats up the missiles

Zelensky beats Musk: he is the most influential man of the year. Classification

Scudetto, back and forth between Pioli and Inzaghi: “Milan is better”, “Sure?”

Ronn Moss (Ridge of Beautiful) at the Forza Italia convention in Naples. VIDEO

Pirelli, presented the ‘Digital Solutions Center’ of Bari

Intesa Sanpaolo, opens today the new Museum of the Galleries of Italy in Naples

Subscribe to the newsletter

