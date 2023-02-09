An embargo imposed by the European Union on Russian oil derivatives such as diesel, gasoline and jet fuel came into force on Sunday, two months after the bloc announced a ban on sea oil shipments.

Poland announced last year that it had a “radical plan” to stop all Russian oil imports by late 2022.

But Maliki told Parliament that Poland is still bound by an existing contract with the Russian company “Tatneft”.

He explained that the agreement, which expires at the end of 2024, covers “about 10 percent of the needs of the Polish oil company Orlen.”

This means that Poland still buys 200,000 tons of oil from Russia every month.

Maliki pointed out that the existing contract with “Tatneft” cannot be canceled prematurely, as this would force Warsaw to pay compensation to the Russian company.

Poland has greatly diversified its oil and gas resources in recent years.

According to Maliki, the agreement with “Tatneft” is the “only” contract in the field of energy linking his country with Russia.