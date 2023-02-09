What is the cachet that Angelo Duro received for performing at the Sanremo Festival? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Hard Angel is one of the most loved and popular comedians in the world of web and television. The well-known television personality took to the Ariston stage in the second evening of Sanremo Music Festival 2023. In light of this, many have wondered what his cachet was. Let’s find out all the details together.

During the second evening of Sanremo Music Festival 2023Angelo Duro performed on stage of the Ariston. To announce the presence of the comedian in the 73rd edition of the singing festival had been Amadeus And Fiorello on February 1, 2023 a Long live Rai 2.

Even the comedian himself had spread theannouncement of its appearance on the second evening of the festival through a post posted on his Instagram profile. These were hers words:

I knew it would happen. It would take time, but it would happen. It was inevitable, given the numbers I do in theatres. Now I’ve become a threat. And they want to be my friend. And I fucking now become friends. Well yes. It’s official. On February 8, 2023, for the first time, I will be a guest on the second evening of the Sanremo Festival. This is an epochal sign. I managed to change the system. And I did it myself. My way. I never gave a fuck about anyone. Zero. From all those who have tried to teach me how to do it in recent years, to hinder my path, I have always felt sucare. I won. Now keep hitting me hard. See you on Raiuno. And finally, after years of extorting money from citizens with the electricity bill, there is now a valid reason for having paid the rent. Goodbye.

As for the cachet, Rai has not officially revealed the figure which he shelled out to pay the comedian. However, sticking to assumptions based on the cachet of the guests and presenters for each evening, we can hypothesize that Angelo received approx 30 thousand euros.

This is a figure that, when compared to that received by another comedian in 2022, Checco Zalone And low. In fact, to take the Ariston stage in the 72nd edition of the singing festival hosted by Amadeus, Zalone had received among the 50 and 70 thousand euros.