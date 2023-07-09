Buri told the Swiss newspaper (Luton) in an interview published Saturday that the opening of the Swiss milk market had put pressure on local producers in recent years, prompting some to give up..

Beure said measures must be taken to ensure that Switzerland – world famous for its high-quality cheeses – continues to produce for its population..

“If this does not happen, we will end up importing (cheese), which is absurd economically, socially and environmentally,” he was quoted as saying.“.