In the second quarter of 2019, 14.6 billion working hours were recorded. “But a further increase is not a given,” emphasized Weber. “Employment growth is leveling off significantly, the part-time rate is climbing to almost 40 percent, and fewer overtime hours are being worked than ever before.”

The number of employed people rose by 0.4 percent to 46.1 million people in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter last year. Working hours per person rose by 0.4 percent compared to the same quarter last year and averaged 318.2 hours. The part-time rate rose by 0.5 points to 39.8 percent compared to the previous year.

The number of part-time employees increased by 1.6 percent, while the number of full-time employees fell by 0.3 percent. Weber cited an increase in employment in sectors with a high proportion of part-time workers, such as health and social services, and education and teaching, as the reason for this.

At the same time, the number of overtime hours also fell by 0.3 hours. On average, employees worked 2.9 paid and 4.1 unpaid overtime hours in the second quarter of 2024.

