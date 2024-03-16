'At the bottom there is room', with its 11th season, is just about to premiere and some of its previews have left us some clues about the characters. We recently saw July and Cristóbal in a Korean version, then we saw Don Gilberto on a video call with a mysterious 'Dove'. On this occasion he got the opportunity for the millionaire French Maldini.

It should be noted that season 10 of 'At the bottom there is a place' ended with many tragedies and one of them was the kidnapping of Francesca Maldini, who was kidnapped by Claudia Zapata. In this note we will detail more about this short trailer and how this tragedy originated.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Don Gilberto forgets his 'Palomita' with a mysterious 'Tortolita'

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room' about?

In the recent preview of the new season of 'At the bottom there is room', you can see how various news programs report on the disappearance of Francesca Maldini and even the reporters question themselves: “Where is Francesca Maldini?”

On the other hand, reporters report that Francesca Maldini was going to take a trip, but the businesswoman never left the country. In addition, journalists remember the family problems that Maldini had in the past and even claim that she could be dead.

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room 11': unpublished images of the courtship between Cristóbal and July are leaked in Recuay

What happened to Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'?

In season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', Francesca Maldini was going to travel to Europe, even Claudio (her butler) gets her ready and helps her with her luggage. However, when he got into the car and gave the order to go to the airport, the person who responded was Claudia Zapata.

On the other hand, it is important to remember that Claudia Zapata was in a metal health center along with Benjamín (July's ex-boyfriend), but she hatches a plan for both of them to leave free. The escape of both characters was fundamental to the outcome of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom'.

YOU CAN SEE: When does 'At the bottom there is room' return in 2024? Possible premiere date for season 11

When does the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' start?

The production of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has not yet officially announced the premiere date of its new season. However, the brief previews provided suggest that its highly anticipated release could be closer than expected. In addition, they recently held a press conference to introduce the new actors of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León couldn't be Alessia in 'AFHS', but today she shines as Luna in 'Dad in trouble'

Will Yvonne continue in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

During an interview with Willax's 'Love and Fire' program, Yvonne Frayssinet announced that his character has died. “They have killed 'Madam', they will miss me,” declared the renowned actresswho before his role in 'There is room at the bottom' He participated in memorable series such as 'Carmín' (1985), 'La rica Vicky' (1997), 'Torbellino' (1997), 'Travesuras del corazón' (1998), 'Back to the neighborhood' (2017), among others.

Yvonne Frayssinet is Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: capture from América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #preview #series #reveals #Francesca #Maldini #missing

'At the bottom there is room', with its 11th season, is just about to premiere and some of its previews have left us some clues about the characters. We recently saw July and Cristóbal in a Korean version, then we saw Don Gilberto on a video call with a mysterious 'Dove'. On this occasion he got the opportunity for the millionaire French Maldini.

It should be noted that season 10 of 'At the bottom there is a place' ended with many tragedies and one of them was the kidnapping of Francesca Maldini, who was kidnapped by Claudia Zapata. In this note we will detail more about this short trailer and how this tragedy originated.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Don Gilberto forgets his 'Palomita' with a mysterious 'Tortolita'

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room' about?

In the recent preview of the new season of 'At the bottom there is room', you can see how various news programs report on the disappearance of Francesca Maldini and even the reporters question themselves: “Where is Francesca Maldini?”

On the other hand, reporters report that Francesca Maldini was going to take a trip, but the businesswoman never left the country. In addition, journalists remember the family problems that Maldini had in the past and even claim that she could be dead.

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room 11': unpublished images of the courtship between Cristóbal and July are leaked in Recuay

What happened to Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'?

In season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', Francesca Maldini was going to travel to Europe, even Claudio (her butler) gets her ready and helps her with her luggage. However, when he got into the car and gave the order to go to the airport, the person who responded was Claudia Zapata.

On the other hand, it is important to remember that Claudia Zapata was in a metal health center along with Benjamín (July's ex-boyfriend), but she hatches a plan for both of them to leave free. The escape of both characters was fundamental to the outcome of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom'.

YOU CAN SEE: When does 'At the bottom there is room' return in 2024? Possible premiere date for season 11

When does the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' start?

The production of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has not yet officially announced the premiere date of its new season. However, the brief previews provided suggest that its highly anticipated release could be closer than expected. In addition, they recently held a press conference to introduce the new actors of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León couldn't be Alessia in 'AFHS', but today she shines as Luna in 'Dad in trouble'

Will Yvonne continue in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

During an interview with Willax's 'Love and Fire' program, Yvonne Frayssinet announced that his character has died. “They have killed 'Madam', they will miss me,” declared the renowned actresswho before his role in 'There is room at the bottom' He participated in memorable series such as 'Carmín' (1985), 'La rica Vicky' (1997), 'Torbellino' (1997), 'Travesuras del corazón' (1998), 'Back to the neighborhood' (2017), among others.

Yvonne Frayssinet is Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: capture from América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #preview #series #reveals #Francesca #Maldini #missing

'At the bottom there is room', with its 11th season, is just about to premiere and some of its previews have left us some clues about the characters. We recently saw July and Cristóbal in a Korean version, then we saw Don Gilberto on a video call with a mysterious 'Dove'. On this occasion he got the opportunity for the millionaire French Maldini.

It should be noted that season 10 of 'At the bottom there is a place' ended with many tragedies and one of them was the kidnapping of Francesca Maldini, who was kidnapped by Claudia Zapata. In this note we will detail more about this short trailer and how this tragedy originated.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Don Gilberto forgets his 'Palomita' with a mysterious 'Tortolita'

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room' about?

In the recent preview of the new season of 'At the bottom there is room', you can see how various news programs report on the disappearance of Francesca Maldini and even the reporters question themselves: “Where is Francesca Maldini?”

On the other hand, reporters report that Francesca Maldini was going to take a trip, but the businesswoman never left the country. In addition, journalists remember the family problems that Maldini had in the past and even claim that she could be dead.

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room 11': unpublished images of the courtship between Cristóbal and July are leaked in Recuay

What happened to Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'?

In season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', Francesca Maldini was going to travel to Europe, even Claudio (her butler) gets her ready and helps her with her luggage. However, when he got into the car and gave the order to go to the airport, the person who responded was Claudia Zapata.

On the other hand, it is important to remember that Claudia Zapata was in a metal health center along with Benjamín (July's ex-boyfriend), but she hatches a plan for both of them to leave free. The escape of both characters was fundamental to the outcome of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom'.

YOU CAN SEE: When does 'At the bottom there is room' return in 2024? Possible premiere date for season 11

When does the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' start?

The production of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has not yet officially announced the premiere date of its new season. However, the brief previews provided suggest that its highly anticipated release could be closer than expected. In addition, they recently held a press conference to introduce the new actors of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León couldn't be Alessia in 'AFHS', but today she shines as Luna in 'Dad in trouble'

Will Yvonne continue in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

During an interview with Willax's 'Love and Fire' program, Yvonne Frayssinet announced that his character has died. “They have killed 'Madam', they will miss me,” declared the renowned actresswho before his role in 'There is room at the bottom' He participated in memorable series such as 'Carmín' (1985), 'La rica Vicky' (1997), 'Torbellino' (1997), 'Travesuras del corazón' (1998), 'Back to the neighborhood' (2017), among others.

Yvonne Frayssinet is Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: capture from América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #preview #series #reveals #Francesca #Maldini #missing

'At the bottom there is room', with its 11th season, is just about to premiere and some of its previews have left us some clues about the characters. We recently saw July and Cristóbal in a Korean version, then we saw Don Gilberto on a video call with a mysterious 'Dove'. On this occasion he got the opportunity for the millionaire French Maldini.

It should be noted that season 10 of 'At the bottom there is a place' ended with many tragedies and one of them was the kidnapping of Francesca Maldini, who was kidnapped by Claudia Zapata. In this note we will detail more about this short trailer and how this tragedy originated.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Don Gilberto forgets his 'Palomita' with a mysterious 'Tortolita'

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room' about?

In the recent preview of the new season of 'At the bottom there is room', you can see how various news programs report on the disappearance of Francesca Maldini and even the reporters question themselves: “Where is Francesca Maldini?”

On the other hand, reporters report that Francesca Maldini was going to take a trip, but the businesswoman never left the country. In addition, journalists remember the family problems that Maldini had in the past and even claim that she could be dead.

YOU CAN SEE: 'At the bottom there is room 11': unpublished images of the courtship between Cristóbal and July are leaked in Recuay

What happened to Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'?

In season 10 of 'At the bottom there is room', Francesca Maldini was going to travel to Europe, even Claudio (her butler) gets her ready and helps her with her luggage. However, when he got into the car and gave the order to go to the airport, the person who responded was Claudia Zapata.

On the other hand, it is important to remember that Claudia Zapata was in a metal health center along with Benjamín (July's ex-boyfriend), but she hatches a plan for both of them to leave free. The escape of both characters was fundamental to the outcome of season 10 of 'There is room at the bottom'.

YOU CAN SEE: When does 'At the bottom there is room' return in 2024? Possible premiere date for season 11

When does the new season of 'At the bottom there is room' start?

The production of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' has not yet officially announced the premiere date of its new season. However, the brief previews provided suggest that its highly anticipated release could be closer than expected. In addition, they recently held a press conference to introduce the new actors of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: Matilde León couldn't be Alessia in 'AFHS', but today she shines as Luna in 'Dad in trouble'

Will Yvonne continue in 'At the bottom there is room 2024'?

During an interview with Willax's 'Love and Fire' program, Yvonne Frayssinet announced that his character has died. “They have killed 'Madam', they will miss me,” declared the renowned actresswho before his role in 'There is room at the bottom' He participated in memorable series such as 'Carmín' (1985), 'La rica Vicky' (1997), 'Torbellino' (1997), 'Travesuras del corazón' (1998), 'Back to the neighborhood' (2017), among others.

Yvonne Frayssinet is Francesca Maldini in 'At the bottom there is room'. Photo: capture from América TV

#39There #room #bottom39 #preview #series #reveals #Francesca #Maldini #missing