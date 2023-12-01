Another controversial advertising banner. Again in Madrid. And Desokupa again. A building on Luchana Street number 15 in the capital, under construction, dawned this Friday, December 1, with a huge advertising banner, just above the emblematic Palafox cinemas. The poster is divided into three parts. A first with words Desokupa turns 9 years old next to the face of the owner of this controversial company, Daniel Esteve, 53 years old. A second with the flag of Spain. And a third with the faces of Irene Montero, Ione Belarra and Pablo Iglesias, along with Carles Puigdemont wrapped in an orange suit that simulates the one worn by American prisoners with the number 155 on the chest, and a last part with the co-founder of Podemos, Juan Carlos Monedero, holding one of the ballot boxes from the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017 in Catalonia. On this urn appear the logos of the newspaper EL PAÍS, the SER network, La Sexta and The Spanish.

The leader of Desokupa, Daniel Esteve, plans to distribute 500 t-shirts in the next few hours with the motto I like fruitthe last viral phrase of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso after being caught red-handed by the chambers of the Congress of Deputies, when he insulted President Pedro Sánchez in a low voice during the last investiture debate. “What a son of a bitch,” he said.

His communication team immediately reacted with irony and assured that the phrase he said was: “I like fruit.” Playing with words and double meanings, just like the day before, Ayuso maintained his insult the next day in the Assembly without pronouncing it again, playing with the meanings: “I, of course, like fruit.” Since then, the national and regional PP has promoted a campaign with this on social networks. Some deputies have even printed t-shirts, to which Desokupa has joined. Esteve, in fact, uploaded a video to his Instagram profile this Friday, in which, smiling, he says: “I like fruit, Pedrito.”

It is the second banner that this company hangs in the capital this year. The last one was a few days before the start of the July election campaign with a banner hanging on a building on Atocha Street: “You to Morocco [con el rostro de Sánchez] and Desokupa to La Moncloa.”

Desokupa is one of the companies dedicated to extrajudicial evictions in Spain. With practices that operate on the margins of the law, its owner, Esteve, 53, has capitalized like no one else on social networks and prime-time television programs, raising the specter of squatting. Of the web of companies that Esteve manages (he has 10 active positions) linked to hospitality, cosmetics and nightlife, the flagship is Conciencia y Respeto 1970 SL, the corporate name of Desokupa.

The company draws on a legion of followers on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Telegram. A loyal audience of more than half a million people for his eviction videos and his aggressive political opinions against left-wing parties and various media outlets. But also for the moments when you hug the elderly, with sick children or in defense of animals.

The leader of Desokupa, Dani Esteve, next to the canvas he financed in Madrid on July 3. Diego Radames (EL PAÍS)

The July tarp lasted two weeks. It was financed by Xaime da Pena, owner of DP Abogados Consultores SL “I paid Desokupa 40,000 euros,” Da Pena confirmed then by telephone to this newspaper. “The idea of ​​the tarp came to him and I supervised that there was no hate crime.” Now, he assures, this canvas has not been financed by him, but the price is “similar.”

The relationship between the two is “due to issues of lawyers and professionals,” the lawyer details. “I don’t share many things with Dani. I’m not even from Vox, in fact I was more little orange [en referencia a Ciudadanos] what other thing. This is something more than marketing and sarcasm,” he said last July about his adventure with the company that, in his opinion, is number one in the extrajudicial evictions market.

The latest accounts deposited by Desokupa in the Commercial Registry reveal that the company closed 2021 with losses of 180,000 euros (with a turnover of 888,799), compared to the 240,000 euros it earned the previous year. But it is still a company with few debts and is healthy, in which Esteve earns an annual salary of 184,842 euros. It has nine workers and two official offices, although there is only one address in Barcelona.

