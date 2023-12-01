This came after publishing a summary of the group of dialogue sessions that were held jointly chaired by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, in preparation for the launch of COP28 activities.

This summary calls for achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector, and preserving the possibility of avoiding a rise in global temperature exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

These sessions, which began last July, witnessed the participation of a large group of ministers and officials from more than 40 countries and 20 organizations, during which the discussion addressed the main enabling factors for achieving the desired transition in the energy sector, including reducing emissions, expanding the adoption of renewable energy sources, and improving the rate of Energy efficiency, providing climate finance, addressing the supply and demand sides of conventional fuels, and reducing emissions.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber pointed out that the high-level dialogue sessions contributed to identifying the basic gaps and important opportunities in climate action to formulate comprehensive initiatives to reduce emissions, pointing out that the summary of the dialogue sessions paves the way for countries to take to provide an ambitious response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement. It contributes to putting the world on the right track to build an energy system that is in line with efforts to maintain the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal.

He added that reformulating the relationship between governments and major producers of the energy and heavy industries sectors allows dealing with both sides of supply and demand simultaneously to build a clean future energy system, in conjunction with reducing emissions from the current energy system. He stressed that the presidency of the conference put this goal at the top of its priorities, so it paid attention to By holding these dialogue sessions to reach consensus on the best paths required to maintain the possibility of achieving the 1.5°C goal.

It is worth noting that the fifth and final high-level dialogue session organized by COP28 in cooperation with the International Energy Agency will be held next Friday, December 1, in Expo City Dubai during the World Climate Action Summit, with the participation of a large number of leaders of countries, heads of government and international organizations from various parts of the world, to discuss ways to reach… Highest climate ambitions and achieving an orderly, responsible, just and rational transition in the energy sector in the context of efforts to maintain the possibility of achieving the 1.5°C target, in addition to exchanging views and views on critical enabling factors and priority global actions to support this path and the concrete and effective measures needed to achieve its goals.

The summary of the dialogue sessions stressed the need for cooperation and the achievement of concrete and collective work from all countries and industrial sectors in order to transition to clean energy sources in conjunction with ensuring energy security and the possibility of obtaining it at a reasonable cost, to ensure the achievement of development, especially in developing countries.

The summary showed that the participants in the dialogue sessions agreed on the importance of achieving the global goal of increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times to 11 thousand gigawatts and doubling the rate of improving energy efficiency annually by 2030, in conjunction with reducing dependence on traditional fuels whose emissions are not reduced during this crucial decade. For climate action, to keep the 1.5°C target achievable.

The summary also called on the energy sector to reduce its operational emissions, increase investment in low-emission renewable energy sources, and set and achieve an ambitious goal to reduce methane emissions by 2030.

Al-Mukhlis pointed out that the participants agreed to provide more climate financing and invest in the clean energy sector, based on reports from the International Energy Agency, which confirmed the need for about 4.5 trillion dollars annually by 2030, which requires cooperation between governments and financial institutions in the public and private sectors to reduce Reducing investment risks and reducing the cost of capital.

The summary pointed out the absence of electricity services for about 760 million people in the world, and clean cooking fuels for about 2.3 billion people, and explained that the participants in the sessions reaffirmed the importance of achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, and the necessity of accelerating the efforts of advanced economies to support developing economies. In this area.