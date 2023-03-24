Water and drought, appealing to common sense is not enough

L’Water is a universal product that affects the whole planet, the things and all the living beings that compose it. We have arrived, for a series of reasons, at an important climate change. In many areas of Africa of Europe, ect. it hasn’t rained for a long time, that little rain is immediately dispersed, rivers and streams still remain dry.

So what to do? Many nations (for example Israel) have managed to bring water to the desert to grow fruit and vegetables and more. Other countries have equipped themselves with desalination plants, drawing the water directly from the sea, making it drinkable and introducing it into the pipelines. Other nations already they are equipped with purifiers that make the waste water drinkable, which is then used above all in the agricultural field.

We have already dealt with this topic in July of last year. Every time I do some research on the internet I come across solutions that I hadn’t noticed: the latest in chronological order is of a “machine” that obtains water from the air and does so in large quantities and, in my opinion, it would be interesting to use it where water consumption is higher, for example the breeding of cattle, animals in general or in greenhouses. From what can be deduced, whether the humidity is high or not, water is always obtained from the air. It is not something to be underestimated.

If we then want to look at more everyday things, we can refer to our air conditioners, in their function of freshening the air or dehumidifying, produces condensation humidity and transforms it into demineralised water, that you could use for ironing or other purposes. In addition to all the methods for obtaining water from the air, there is another important component: common sense.

In my opinion there should be no laws that inhibit the use of water, but it should be managed by man with respect for himself, for others and for the environment… Of course it is pure utopia. In the end we all write nice words, but if these don’t make their way into people’s brains, what’s the point of praising water day? Only we are the creators of our destiny.

