The director Chad Stahelski has just completed work on John Wick 4also achieving excellent results given the critical response so far, but is already busy on Ghost of Tsushima moviewhich will be connected in some way to the previous experience through the sharing of the film technology used, at least.

During an interview with IGN, Stahelski explained that what he learned from directing John Wick 4 will carry over into the production of Ghost of Tsushima. “With each chapter of John Wick, we try to build a bigger and bigger world, with better characters, scenery and lighting,” she explained. “What we have learned in these past couple of years with the digital technology, the process of coloring at the end of production and what is possible to do technologically with the new Alexa cameras has allowed us to take the cinematic to a level that Ghost of Tsushima deserves.”

Among the techniques that can be used for the new film is the possibility of mixing real settings with digital images and finding new chromatic choices capable of standing out in a particular way. These technological solutions are also visible in John Wick 4, as regards certain insistence on chromatic nuances that determine a particular visual style, and they are elements that Stahelski also wants to use in Ghost of Tsushima.

On the other hand, these characteristics are also found in the original video game by Sucker Punch, so it is quite natural to see them transferred to its film adaptation as well.