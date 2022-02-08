Home page world

Spectacular birth over the Atlantic: A woman goes into labor on a plane. (Iconic image) © Arnulf Hettrich/Imago Images

A woman suddenly goes into labor on a flight from Ghana to the United States. In the middle of the Atlantic, a dermatologist jumps in as an obstetrician and improvises.

Washington – A spectacular birth occurred on the flight from Ghana to the USA on Sunday (01/30/2022). At about nine kilometers altitude, a woman suddenly went into labor. The pilot asked via announcement if a doctor was present. dermatologist dr Stephen Ansah-Addo reported directly and initially assumed a heart attack, reported the video portal camera one.

Because the machine was flying over the Atlantic, a spontaneous landing was not possible. The flight crew and the doctor converted the area behind Business Class into a makeshift operating room.

Birth on a plane over the Atlantic: Dermatologist cuts umbilical cord with dental floss

dr Ansah-Addo filled in as an obstetrician. The birth went without complications and a short time later a little boy saw the light of day. When cutting the umbilical cord, the dermatologist had to improvise again and used dental floss.

Paramedics received the woman and her newborn at Dallas Airport in Washington DC. When they landed, both went brilliantly, as reported by the video portal camera one.

At the airport Frankfurt* recently had to enter as well Landing a plane because a woman gave birth to a child*.