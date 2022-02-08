The Inter defender left the cup match with Roma before the end of the first half, knocked out after a relapse after an aerial duel with Zaniolo. Waiting for exams
Alessandro Bastoni had to abandon the quarter-final of the Italian Cup against Roma in the 43rd minute due to a sprained trauma to his right ankle. The ankle of the Inter defender has turned when he falls back from an aerial duel with his national team mate Nicolò Zaniolo: there is a fear of a sprain, which will inevitably be better assessed with the instrumental tests in the next few hours.
What risks
–
Bastoni would have skipped anyway, barring appeals yet to be decided, Inter’s next two league games, Saturday in Naples and Sunday 22 at home against Sassuolo, after the disqualification for two rounds following the derby with Milan. Rather, the injury jeopardizes the blue defender’s participation in the match on Wednesday 16 against Liverpool at San Siro for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 22:15)
