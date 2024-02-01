The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine added:
- Budget support will reach 39 billion euros, and we expect to receive 18 billion euros this year.
- Ukraine's budget is higher than this amount and this year we need more than 37 billion US dollars, but this helps us a lot in our flexibility and economic stability.
- We expect to have the first package in March, and the government is working with partners on an agreement for the transition period.
- Funding under this investment program cannot be used for military purposes, but rather for social matters.
- This Ukrainian plan will have a positive impact, with our hope that we will see economic growth and that the business climate will be better.
- Our European partners have contributed to the stability of our economy, but 18 billion euros is not enough to cover all our needs.
- We need American help too.
- Our partners understand our position on our need for rapid financial support, and are confident that we will receive it.
- We have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the budget deficit will not affect the economic situation.
- We transferred some money from the military side to the economic side. We urgently need the support of partners, especially the United States.
- We always continue with reforms and this is a major priority for my colleagues in the government.
