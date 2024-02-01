Juva | The mystery of Pink's snow is surprising: “Colleagues have also asked what really happened there in Juva”

The mystery of colored snow surprises Juva. “There are various theories,” says the fire marshal on duty.

Pink The mystery snow case is surprising in Juva in Etelä-Savo.

The incident began on January 9. At that time, the Etelä-Savo rescue service received a report from a quiet area of ​​small houses: a pink-colored substance had appeared in the yard of three houses.

Employees of the rescue service at the scene made the same observation. At first, the rescue service assessed whether the substance was kerosene, says the fire marshal on duty Eero Aho. Some of the workers could even smell the smell of gasoline.

“The owner of one detached house interpreted that the substance could not have been spread along the ground, because there were no traces on the snow. On the other hand, if the substance had been spread from the sky, I don't think it would be possible to drop it in such a spot-like manner,” Aho reflects.

The substance was not on the roofs of the houses.

The pink mystery substance had not spread evenly on the snow, but here and there it seemed to be more than elsewhere. Since the substance had not been completely absorbed into the snow layer, the rescue service was able to remove it easily by plowing through the surface layer of snow.

In addition, the rescue service recovered the substance in a jar for more detailed investigations. The sample jar went to the laboratory for examination.

February on the first day, the composition of the mystery substance was revealed. The substance was potassium permanganate. In addition, there were other compounds in the sample that were not identified in the analysis.

The rescue service removed the pink substance from the yards of private houses. The substance was first knocked onto the tarps and then the rescue service took it away.

Potassium permanganate is used as a strong oxidizer in the production of printed circuit boards, surface treatment of metals, and in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

In addition, the substance is used, among other things, as an oxidizing and bleaching agent, a photographic chemical, a disinfectant, in odor removal, as an anti-algae agent in water treatment and in the production of dyes.

The substance is classified as dangerous for the environment. The classification is based on toxicity to aquatic organisms and the fact that the substance is not biodegradable.

The substance is also harmful to humans and can cause nausea and vomiting if swallowed.

Still not it is not known where the substance has appeared in the yards. According to Aho, the case has been talked about a lot in the area.

“There are various theories and it's no wonder, because the case is not quite ordinary,” he says.

“This has attracted a lot of interest within the rescue operation as well. Colleagues have also asked what really happened there in Juva.”

According to the rescue service, the further investigation of the matter will be transferred to the police of Eastern Finland. It was reported earlier Over.