Mexican soap opera actor Hector Parra47 years old, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prisonfor the crime of corruption of minors. long ago, his daughter Alexa Hoffman, the result of the love affair he had with the actress Ginny Hoffman, denounced him for his alleged sexual abuseassuring that when he was six years old, he made “improper touching”.

After a judge handed down a sentence on Thursday of last week, a letter that Héctor Parra sent from prisonin which reiterates his innocence. It is worth mentioning that said letter was shared by her other daughter, Daniela Parra (from the relationship she had with Erika Martínez), through her Instagram profile. “I will continue to defend my total innocence, now I firmly shout it with my head held high and with more integrity than ever, despite some and despite everything, we will continue to fight and not with my truth, but with the truth.”

Maryfer Rye, body language expert, analyzed the letter that Héctor Parra wrote in his own handwriting. “I want you to see how in writing, the uppercase and lowercase dimension is perfect, it tells us about a person who is looking to be objective, the letter is rounded, curved, which reflects kindness and extremely courteous treatment.”

In accordance with Maryfer Rye, when the actor puts “the truth” in his letter, he does it with exclamation points, “because it is as if he gave an emotional scream of what he considers his truth.” Likewise, the Mexican graphologist mentioned that the direction of the writing is descending, which indicates that Héctor Parra, apparently, is depressed and even humiliated.

The body language expert said that the actor has “girly” handwriting, which reflects being “a kind, sweet-tempered person”.

In his letter, Hector Parra recognizes that Alexa Hoffman is a victim, but not of her own father as they want to make it seem. According to the actor, his daughter is the victim of the anger, contempt, frustration and revenge of an “inhuman and unscrupulous motherfrom the first day my daughter was born I have loved, cared for, supported and above all respected her, never in my life not for a single second have I been able to disrespect either of my two daughters in any of the possible ways ” .

