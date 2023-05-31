As you know, the video game summer events are just around the corner, starting with the new showcase of PlayStation which was held about a week ago. However, things are not going to have a pause, so the next to make an appearance is the Summer Game Fest, andwhich focuses on third-party companies.

All kinds of guests are expected at the event, including official trailers for long-awaited games as well as games that have never been revealed and are finally making an appearance. As for the duration of the transmission, it is not far from that of past years, since it will be two hours full of announcements that may or may not surprise fans.

This was announced through the official page of the event, which tells us that the next 8 of June o’clock at 2:00 PM (Mexico) The broadcast will begin and end at 4:00 PM. That means you can expect a lot of interesting stuff, including big promises like trailers for the return of konami con Metal Gear Solid and silent hill.

Something that is worth remembering is that right here we will have the most outstanding news of the event, so we totally recommend being aware of our social networks to check the links and thus be informed of everything. To this is added that we will have the transmission on the page, and that they follow the event directly.

Via: Summer Game Fest

Editor’s note: It’s sad that we don’t have E3 anymore, and the outlook looks like it’s not coming back anytime soon. At least, there is hope that here we see the release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong.