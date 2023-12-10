Boxing | The infamous “Blondi Bomber” unexpectedly lost the World Cup match

Ebanie Bridges, known as the “Blonde Bomber”, lost his World Championship title.

Australian boxing star Ebanie Bridges lost the IBF midget title match to Japan For Miyo Yoshida early Sunday morning in San Francisco.

Yoshida’s victory by all the judges’ votes was a huge surprise, as the reigning champion Bridges was the big favorite in the preliminaries.

The 35-year-old Yoshida agreed to face Bridges on an emergency call when the Australian’s original opponent Avril Mathieu withdrew from the struggle.

Yoshida had less than three weeks to prepare to face the 37-year-old Bridges. Regardless, Yoshida dominated the fight from start to finish.

For Bridges, the loss was the second of his professional career. He has become a boxing superstar thanks to his provocative clothing and behavior.

Known as the “Blonde Bomber,” Bridges has worn revealing underwear at weigh-ins and has also opened an OnlyFans account.

Ebanie Bridges wore blue underwear at the weigh-in for the Yoshida match.

To his loss Bridges responded with good sportsmanship.

“I’m really disappointed I wasn’t hitting tonight. Big congrats to my opponent. She was the better fighter today. She’s a beautiful and humble single mom. Seeing how much the win meant to her and her daughter gave me some comfort,” Bridges wrote on messaging service X (formerly Twitter) and continued:

“Defeat doesn’t define me. I’m not going to give up. I learned from this and I’ll come back to the ring better and stronger. Thank you to all my supporters. I love you all.”

An overjoyed Miyo Yoshida hugged her daughter Miina after her win.