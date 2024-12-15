Dennis Schröder, 31, is apparently about to change clubs again in the North American professional basketball league NBA. The world champion should according to a report by the American television channel ESPN from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors for superstar Stephen Curry.

For the national team captain it would be the seventh change in his long NBA career. The Braunschweig native is having a strong season so far, averaging 18.4 points in 33.6 minutes of playing time and 6.6 assists per game for Brooklyn. As a three-point shooter, he has a hit rate of almost 39 percent per game.

The Nets are tenth in the Eastern Conference with ten wins from 25 games. The Warriors’ playoff chances would be better, the team from San Francisco is fifth in the West.