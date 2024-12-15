The police in the Indian state of Haryana, in the north of the country, used tear gas and water cannon this Saturday to stop the advance of a hundred farmers who tried to resume an agricultural march towards New Delhi to demand better conditions for their crops.

The group of about a hundred farmers, a small proportion compared to the thousands of farmers who protested around New Delhi in early December, he had to stop his march when he was trying to access the state of Haryana, which borders the Indian capital.

When the peasants approached the wall built by the police at the state border to stop their advance, law enforcement began to sprayed them with water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse them, as seen in images released by the Indian agency PTI.

The group of farmers began their march this Saturday in the state of Punjab, in the northwest of the country and considered the breadbasket of India, with the aim of reaching the capital to make their claims heard.

These include, among other matters, changes in assignmentss of agricultural plots, an increase in the compensation they are entitled to, employment benefits and rehabilitation for the children of landless peasants.

This protest takes place just two weeks after thousands of farmers from northern India began a demonstration around New Delhi with which they tried to reach Parliament.

But the march, which this time left the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, essentially agricultural and also bordering New Delhi, was unable to access the capital afterand the Police prevented them from entering.

Farmworkers, the country’s largest workforce, are driven by success of a protest movement massive between 2020 and 2021 that achieved the repeal of three laws of the Government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which promised to be an agrarian revolution.