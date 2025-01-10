The EuroMillions draw held this Friday has left a new millionaire in Spain, accurate of the El Millón code, which has been validated in the administration of Lotteries No. 2 of Fuenlabrada (Madrid).

In the second category (5 hits + 1 star) there have been a total of four winners, who have won a prize of 179,667.01 euros each. Likewise, in the third category (5 guesses), three other guessers have won 55,988.19 euros.

One of these third category tickets has been validated in Spain, specifically, in administration number 44 of Barcelonareports State Lotteries and Betting.

This Friday there were no first-class guesses (5 guesses + 2 stars), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single guesser from the highest category could win 62 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Friday has amounted to a total of 55,070,349.40 euros.