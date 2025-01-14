You don’t have to be embarrassed about a career that has now lasted twelve years among the best in the world. “I play in a league where only 350 to 400 professionals make it every year. Being able to experience that every day is a privilege,” says Dennis Schröder – and who would want to contradict him? The NBA is considered the promised land of sports; anyone who gambles here can hardly keep up with counting dollars. And someone like Schröder, 31, who is also a world champion and was the German flag bearer at the Olympics, did everything right.