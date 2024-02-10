In the latest shareholder report, Kadokawathe parent company of FromSofware, said that the sales of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon they have exceeded expectations of the company.

Specifically, the Japanese company refers to the period between April and December 2023, so we are talking about both the period immediately following the launch at the end of August, i.e. the one where the greatest number of sales are usually recorded, and the rest of the year.

“Both on an annual basis and in the third quarter, sales declined compared to the previous year, when FromSofware's Elden Ring had contributed significantly, but even recently sales of this title have remained constant and the new title Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon contributed beyond expectations,” Kadokawa’s shareholder document reads.