Spanish gastronomy stands out throughout the world for its great variety. Each community, each province and even each city has its particularities that make its recipes unique. However, it is The Costa Brava is the place where you can enjoy contrasts the most.. With a coastline that integrates the mountains and the sea, the products used for their traditional dishes make them a reference.

Among all the corners that can be explored there is one, baptized as “Blue Paradise”, which stands out for having one of the best cuisines in the region. This is the town of Tossa de Mar, located in the province of Girona, a land of Mediterranean charm that combines an impressive historical legacy with spectacular landscapes, crystalline beaches and a rich gastronomic tradition.

The origins of Tossa de Mar date back to Roman times, as confirmed by the remains of the Roman Villa dels Ametllersan old site in which the importance of the place as an agricultural and commercial enclave can already be seen. However, its most emblematic image comes from the Middle Ages, when the walled enclosure known as Vila Vellaa symbol of defense against pirate attacks.

This medieval center, declared National Historical-Artistic Monumentpreserves its walls and towers, which surround a labyrinth of cobbled streets. During the 20th century, Tossa began to attract artists and writers who sought inspiration in its light and landscapes, consolidating itself as a cultural reference in the region.

Tossa de Mar /Photo: iStock

What to see in Tossa de Mar

The main attraction is Vila Vella, the medieval old town perched on a promontory overlooking the sea. Furthermore, from its viewpoints, such as the Torre d’en Joanàs, you can enjoy panoramic views of the Costa Brava. Inside, there are the gothic church of Sant Vicenç.

The Roman Villa dels Ametllers is another point of interest, with mosaics and structures that narrate the region’s Roman past.

The beaches are another of the greatest treasures of Tossa, from the wide and familiar Platja Gran even the most hidden coves like Cala Pola or Cala Giverolaideal for enjoying crystal clear waters and tranquility.

Tossa is not limited to its urban area, since very close to the town you can take routes such as the Camí de Rondawhich borders the coast and reveals unique landscapes between cliffs and coves.

Gastronomic tradition

The cuisine is another of the strong points of this corner, since it unites the best of both worlds: land and sea with dishes that are based on fresh products from the sea and the flavors of the mountains. One of its most emblematic dishes is Cim i Tombaa seafood stew based on fish, potatoes and aioli. This dish, originated among fishermen, has become a culinary symbol of the town.

Tossa’s restaurants offer a wide variety of options, from family establishments to very picturesque places, such as family restaurants that pay tribute to the town’s fishing traditions. It is the case of La Cuina Can Simónwhich continues to demonstrate the quality of its Michelin star (2001) with a parade of traditional products from Tossa de Mar.