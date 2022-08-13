The Danish government would like to reduce the number of tourist visas issued to Russians against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. This is reported by the newspaper on August 13 Politiken.

According to Danish Minister for Integration Kore Dyubvad, it is necessary to find a pan-European solution on this issue.

“What Estonia has proposed is reasonable. Create a pan-European response. It is clear that if there is only one country in Europe where Russians can enter, then in principle it is possible to enter the entire Schengen zone. That is why it needs to be done within the EU,” he said.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kufud also does not rule out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to European countries to close their borders to all Russians could become a reality.

“All proposals concerning Russia, sanctions and proposals, <...> we are open to all this and are ready to discuss with our European and North American colleagues,” he said.

Earlier that day, it became known that Russian citizens with a Schengen visa will not be able to enter Estonia from August 18. At the same time, the restrictions apply to Russian citizens whose Schengen visa was issued by Estonia, and do not apply to visas issued by other countries of the Schengen Agreement, the TV channel reports. “Star”.

Also on Saturday, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said restrictions on entry into EU states would have a more effective impact on Russians if the measures were approved at the community level.

Zelensky called on Western countries to close entry for Russians on August 8 during an interview with The Washington Post. According to him, the Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

Two days later, a proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens was submitted for discussion in the EU.