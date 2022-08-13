House of the Dragon is getting closer and closer to the release and the producers are now advertising it (also) in Times Square, with a beautiful 3D animated billboard, which showcases the dragons that give the title to the Game of Thrones spin-off series. You can see it below.

The short video was shared on the official House of the Dragon Twitter profile, which writes: “Dragons have landed in Times Square”. The bill then reminds us that the show is scheduled for August 21, 2022. However, this is the release date for the United States of America. In Italy it will already be the August 22, 2022: the series will be broadcast simultaneously.

House of the Dragon will be visible, in Italy, via Sky (Sky Atlantic channel). The synopsis of the plot reads: “Based on the novel” Fire and Blood “by George RR Martin, the highly anticipated HBO series is set 200 years before the events mentioned in” Game of Thrones “and tells the story of House Targaryen, bringing in scene the intrigues, the betrayals and the clashes that will lead to the bloody war of succession known as “Dance of the Dragons”. ” Matt Smith (Doctor Who) will be Daemon Targaryen, while Emma D’Arcy (Secret Love) will be Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Several months ago, House of the Dragon was seen by Martin who said what he thought.