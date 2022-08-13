The Archena Local Police recovered this Saturday morning the Cross of Mount Ope in this municipality after, probably due to an act of vandalism, it was uprooted during the early hours of the morning. At dawn, the agents realized that the Cross, one of the most characteristic symbols of the municipality, was not in its usual place, so a patrol moved to investigate what had happened.

It was then when these troops found the religious symbol lying on a ravine, proceeding to its recovery. The Local Police opened proceedings to clarify the event.