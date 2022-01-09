Denmark Margaret II has ruled Denmark for 50 years – In pictures taken over the years, the monarch raises her cup with Kekkonen and smokes like a queen

At the age of 81, Queen Margaret II of Denmark is today one of the longest reigning monarchs in the world.

Denmark queen Margaret II will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ascension to the throne next week. At the age of 81, he is today one of the longest reigning monarchs in the world.

The anniversary of the popular queen is celebrated more moderately than before due to the coronavirus pandemic, and many pre-planned events have been postponed. A decade ago, nearly 10,000 people gathered in the courtyard of Amalienborg Castle to greet the then 71-year-old queen at the 40th anniversary of this reign. At that time, the festivities continued with gala dinners, attended by, among others, the ruling pairs of Sweden and Norway and the presidents of Iceland and Finland.

In July 1987, Queen Margaret arrived to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

President Urho Kekkonen offered a gala dinner to Queen Margaret and Prince Henrik at the Presidential Palace in September 1973.

During her visit to Rovaniemi in October 1985, Queen Margaret met Santa Claus. Tellervo Koivisto smiles in the middle.

A pair of queens arriving at Christiansborg Castle in 1997.

Daisy was born in 1940 a week after Nazi Germany had occupied Denmark. Princess Ingrid, Margaret’s mother, was seen pushing her newborn daughter in a stroller in the capital, and this was interpreted as a protest against the occupiers.

Margaret was not the heir to the crown at birth, but her uncle was supposed to rise to the next throne. However, the inheritance of power for a woman was allowed in 1953.

Margaret ascended the throne of the oldest monarchy in Europe on January 14, 1972, the king of her father Frederick IX to die. Margaret is the first reigning queen of Denmark.

While as Crown Princess, Margaret married a prince born in France Henrikin with in 1967. The couple had two sons, the Crown Prince Fredrikin and the prince Joachimin.

Princess Margaret of Denmark and her husband, Prince Henrik, on a visit to Finland in 1968.

Margaret after the throne is ascending Crown Prince Fredrik. The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Joachim, is the sixth in the Danish Crown inheritance after Fredrik and his children.

The Crown Prince is already 53 years old. Time will tell how long he will still have to wait for his reign. Queen Margaret has assured herself of the tradition that the ruler will inherit her status for life.

The Queen’s wife, Prince Henrik, retired in early 2016 and died in 2018. Prince Henrik was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Henrik was said to have been dissatisfied with his long-term title as prince’s wife since the beginning of the marriage. In his last years he was allowed to use the official title of prince.

The Queen and Prince Henry will not be buried side by side, as Prince Henry did not want to be buried in Roskilde Cathedral. Instead, the prince’s ashes were spread according to his wishes in the sea as well as in the garden of Fredensborg Castle.

The Queen’s wife, Prince Henry, died in 2018. The picture is from 2012.

Queen Margaret and President Tarja Halonen at the Didrichsen Art Museum in 2002.

Crown Prince Fredrik and the Queen at the funeral of Ingrid, Queen of Denmark in 2000.

For a long time in addition to her reigning career, Queen Margaret is known for her artistic gifts. He has painted paintings, dressed plays and illustrated storybooks. Margaret is also a multilingual translator.

The grayed-out queen also has a devil who loves Danes, smoking.

“Burn like a queen,” the Danes characterize chain smokers.

