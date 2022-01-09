Spent this year defending the colors of GasGas, Sam Sunderland took the lead of the race reserved for the Dakar bikes in the second stage, keeping it until Saturday’s rest day, to which he presented himself with a margin of 2’39 ” on Matthias Walkner.

However, the Briton’s hopes of securing a second Dakar success, after that of 2017, suffered a severe blow during the 402 km of the special that led from Riyadh to Al Dawadini on Sunday, in which he had great navigation difficulties. closing at 25’55 “behind stage winner José Cornejo.

This means that Sunderland has slipped to fourth place overall, albeit only 5’38 “behind new leader Adrien van Beveren, as his closest rivals, Matthias Walkner, also had a difficult day. .

Sunderland’s task was then made even more difficult by the transfer accident that cost teammate Daniel Sanders retirement, because this forced him to open the track, as he finished second just behind the team on Friday. Australian.

“It was a tough day,” Sunderland said. “It started badly, with Sanders’ accident in the transfer and then the stage was really difficult in terms of navigation, so it wasn’t ideal for opening the track.”

“There was a bit of rain after car 00 so a lot of the tracks were washed away, it was a bit of a casino. In some places you had to throw a coin and hope to go the right way. Honestly, it’s a bit frustrating, but at the same time I’m sure it will be the same for other riders in the next few days. “

“Even yesterday, when they asked me if I was excited to be leading the race, of course it’s nice, but it doesn’t mean anything on the rest day. We still have a lot of race days ahead of us and I’m sure there will be other opportunities to attack. to recover some ground “.

# 3 Gasgas Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Yamaha rider van Beveren finished the stage in tenth place, paying 12’34 “over Cornejo, but now has a margin of 5’12” over Walkner’s KTM in the overall standings with five stages to go.

“I tried to attack wherever I could, but it was a difficult stage from a navigational point of view,” said the new general leader. “I knew he could pay, so I gave it my all and it worked.”

“I will do my best to defend my lead, but not go crazy. My goal is to get to the finish line. I have said it from the start and that hasn’t changed. I will treasure my experience and stick to the original plan. “.

“There is still a long way to go and I intend to keep pushing. If everything goes well, it will be fantastic.”