Denise Galatà’s friend and partner was on the same dinghy as her. She too fell into the water, then someone saved her

Heartbreaking words from a friend of Denise Galata they ring out deafeningly. A schoolmate of hers, who was on that same dinghy and who was saved.

The girl recalled the last moments before the drama, Denise Galatà’s helmet in the water and the fear of the end. She hoped that she would be found safe and sound, she prayed together with all the others, but yesterday afternoon the tragic epilogue. The 18-year-old was found dead in Lao Rivernot far from where the dinghy capsized.

Denise was on my dinghy and she fell too. I thought I was going to die, then someone managed to hook me, bringing me to shore. Next to me, I saw the bob Denise was wearing. I saw death with my eyes, I was reborn yesterday.

The last moments of Denise Galatà

In tears he recalled those last moments. When they started rafting, the river waters were calm, but then the current has increased.

The rafts with us on board dangerously grazed huge boulders in the river bed, until we hit one of these boulders and the three of us ended up in the water.

There were eight dinghies for the students of the Giuseppe Rechichi high school in Polistena and for their teachers. Around 2.30pm they got ready to go rafting, they wore helmets, not imagining what would happen. The young woman ended her story in tears, hoping that her friend and schoolmate would be found safe and sound, but this was not the case.

The family members are destroyed, Denise was a girl sunny and with many dreams. She attended church, played the organ, loved to dance, loved the gym, and had a boyfriend.

The investigators have opened a investigation file, to establish the responsibilities of what happened. Investigate the school trip and the permits for those rafts.