Observing the pad of Perez’s single-seater, lifted by a crane after an accident in Montecarlo, we observe homogeneous consumption, the result of constant friction and therefore of a very efficient set-up. Instead the Mercedes W14…

THE vehicle bottoms by George Russell and Sergio Perez were widely immortalized when the two cars were lifted several meters off the ground during their removal during the Monte Carlo GP. The photos taken are precious material that, especially as regards the bottom of the Red Bull RB19, it is probable that they have also been monetised. Apart from this, it seems correct to ask the question of how effective a possible practice of cloning elements of rival cars can be. In reality it is not so obvious that reproducing the same fund in the smallest details results in an increase in performance. On the other hand, from the photos widely circulated on the web over the Monegasque weekend, it is certain that the technicians of the various teams will have a much more concrete idea of ​​how the bottom of the RB19 works, but, above all, of how the dynamics are set up (i.e. the suspension ) of this car.

homogeneous consumption — Observing the "table" (Plank) under the cars of Perez and Russell, a fundamental difference can be seen. In the case of the RB19, in fact, it is noted how le tracks of sliding and wear of the distributed along its entire lengthfrom anterior to posterior. In fact, the panel is largely blackened, with rare points where its original color is visible. By contrast, that of Mercedes W14is practically free from sliding marks, except that in the back where a more blackened trapezium-shaped area can be seen. The macroscopic difference in the width of the two contact areas with the asphalt highlights two factors. The first: the RB19 is characterized by a perfectly horizontal structure, confirmed by the homogeneity of the blackened areas of the Plank. The second – the pronounced blackening indicates the frequency of sliding on the asphalt. It is evident how the RB19 almost constantly crawls on the asphalt, showing almost no jolts.

the mercedes fund, on the other hand… — All this means that in Monaco the Red Bull has adopted ground clearances that are not too different from other tracks, while reduced stiffnesses have been adopted for the shock absorbers, to deal with very high curbs. Opposite the setting of W14, where the specific set-up of the rear suspension had been largely softened and at the same time the ground clearance had been greatly increased, reducing the contact of the Plank with the asphalt to a minimum, limited to the rear section only during ‘bulging’ under acceleration and changes in slope of the track.