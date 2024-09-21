While updating GTFO, the 10 Chambers team also worked on another development called Den of Wolveswhere creative director Ulf Andersson returns to his heist roots with a co-op FPS shooter set in Midway City, a near-future Pacific island overrun by hypercapitalism – where you execute industrial espionage, sabotage, theft and assassination.

Although Den of Wolves Revealed during The Game Awards 2023, this is the first time the studio has given a glimpse of the title with a live technical demo at Unity’s annual developer conference, Unite 2024, in Barcelona.

The tech demo featured a warehouse level containing a massive vault guarded by heavily armed humans and robots, giving a glimpse of the kind of resistance you’ll encounter with your squad of robbers.

Source: 10 Chambers

“At 10 Chambers, we tend to create a lot of tools ourselves, but when the Unity team created a scene for us in Unity 6 using assets from Den of Wolves, we were convinced and started updating the game to this system.“, said Hjalmar Vikström, Development Director and co-founder of 10 Chambers.

“It looks better, but it also allows us to iterate quickly and freely, which helps when experimenting with lots of different gameplay ideas. This is especially valuable for a game like Den of Wolves, where we’re trying to elevate what a heist game can be.”.

We also recommend: Silent Hill 2, even 23 years later, is still a masterpiece of psychological horror

What is Den of Wolves about?

Den of Wolves is a co-op heist FPS from the team behind Payday: The Heist and PAYDAY 2.

While Den of the Wolves’ reveal at The Game Awards 2023 showed off a cryptic gameplay scenario – a person being tortured and interrogated with future technology – this tech demo shows off what kind of environments and enemies you’ll encounter.

Den of Wolves takes place on a near-future hyper-capitalist island called Midway City. Here, you and your friends will act as criminals for hire in the conflict between rival corporations.

“This isn’t the usual way to start revealing what a level looks like in a game, from a marketing standpoint. I guess we’re more developers than marketers, so naturally the first look inside Den of Wolves is at a developer conference with a tech demo.“said Robin Björkell, Director of Communications at 10 Chambers.

According to official information, Den of Wolves will be released as Early Access on Steam, where you can already add it to your wishlist. What do you think about this release? Follow the conversation through our Discord and don’t miss any more news through the space of Google News on TierraGamer.