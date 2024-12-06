South Korea’s acting defense minister Kim Seon Hohas denied this Friday that the country’s authorities are going to soon decree a second martial law in the face of a series of speculations about “suspicious” actions by the Army and has assured that, otherwise, the Armed Forces would not comply.

“The accusations of a ‘second martial law scenario’ raised by some people this morning are completely false,” he said in an emergency briefing reported by the state-run Yonhap news agency.

Kim has also assured that, if the opposite occurred, the Ministry of Defense and the Army would not obey. “Even if there is a demand for the issuance of martial law (for the second time), the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff they will never accept it», he declared.

The minister has taken the opportunity to apologize for the concern caused by the martial law decree on Tuesday and has promised to cooperate closely with the Prosecutor’s Office in the investigations into this matter.









This Thursday, South Korean security forces opened an investigation against the country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeolfor alleged treason when declaring martial law. In addition to these, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Office have received requests to open relevant legal proceedings against Yoon for acts of treason, so they are studying the possibility of conducting their own investigations or, however, transferring any evidence to the police

It is worth remembering that the Public Ministry has already taken measures against the former Minister of Defense, prohibiting him from leaving the country for the moment after he presented his resignation and assumed responsibility for the crisis unleashed as a result of the declaration of martial law. which is why Kim Seon Ho, former vice minister of the portfolio, has taken over from his predecessor.