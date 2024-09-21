Puebla.- Club Pachuca sighs in the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX by achieving a dramatic victory in its visit to Club Puebla today.

The Bella Airosa team had already announced that victory would soon come when they tied on Tuesday against Toluca FC (2-2) in the double date.

This Friday, at the Cuauhtémoc stadium, Guillermo Almada’s disciples broke the boards three times to leave Club Puebla without a chance.

Salomón Rondón opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Club Puebla equalised with a double from Emiliano Gómez, but it would not be enough to prevent Club Pachuca from winning. Final score 2-3.

