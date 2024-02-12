A new all-time record could not be set despite the good numbers on RTL. The Super Bowl in 2021, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had 2.41 million viewers on ProSieben. The first meeting between the two opponents in 2024 also ended slightly better. In 2020, 2.17 million people tuned in when Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs against the 49ers.