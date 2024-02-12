Many people also wanted to see the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic victory in the 58th Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on TV. The broadcaster RTL reached 2.12 million viewers at 12:40 a.m. – shortly after the kickoff in Las Vegas. The market share of the total audience was 30.6 percent. This is what dwdl.de reports.
For RTL, it was the first Super Bowl in the channel's history after taking over the media rights last year – and it immediately exceeded the viewership that ProSieben achieved with its last Super Bowl broadcast in 2023. At that time, the station remained below the 2 million mark with 1.77 million people in the final between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
RTL continued to achieve strong numbers in the television market with its Super Bowl debut. The first quarter ultimately recorded a market share of 56.2 percent, and the second quarter even reached 60.5 percent among 14 to 49 year olds.
Usher's highly anticipated halftime show, which began around 2:30 a.m., was seen by 1.67 million people. While the market share of the total audience was 39.4 percent, 1.05 million people from the target group of 14 to 49 year olds even accounted for 66.4 percent.
At the start of the third quarter in Las Vegas, there were still 1.54 million viewers watching TV – a market share of 69 percent and 250,000 more people than ProSieben in 2023.
A new all-time record could not be set despite the good numbers on RTL. The Super Bowl in 2021, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had 2.41 million viewers on ProSieben. The first meeting between the two opponents in 2024 also ended slightly better. In 2020, 2.17 million people tuned in when Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs against the 49ers.
How many people in Germany watched the Super Bowl via other channels was not recorded. The NFL final also ran on Dazn, the NFL's Gamepass and in the RTL stream. The total number of 2.12 million viewers is likely to be many times higher.
